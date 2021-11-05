SPORTS

Four area players make Fastpitch All-State

Brian Johnson
The Shawnee News-Star
Tecumseh first baseman Emily Bingham (right) snags a throw for the out against Tuttle in the recent Class 4A State Tournament.
Dale third baseman Sam Hartman (5) fires the ball to first base for the out during recent regional softball play.
North Rock Creek's Jayden Haney connects on pitch during the 2021 Class 3A State Tournament.
Dale's Addie Bell connects on a pitch during the 2021 season.

Four area softball players – Tecumseh's Emily Bingham and North Rock Creek's Jayden Haney along with Dale's Sam Hartman and Addie Bell – have been named to the All-State Teams by the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Bingham, who was named District 4A-2 Offensive Player of the Year, was selected to the Class 3A-4A All-State Team, after possessing a .455 batting average with four home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 43 runs batted in. She was a member of the Class 4A state runner-up and 34-5 Lady Savages.

Haney was a two-year starter as a utility player and is the first player in school history to achieve All-State status for the Class 3A state runner-up and 32-8 Lady Cougars. Haney had a 2-for-2 performance from the plate in a state semifinal for North Rock Creek and turned three double plays during the state tournament.

Hartman, a third baseman for the Class 2A state qualifying Dale Lady Pirates, was named District 2A-7 Most Valuable Player after hitting .537 with six triples and 19 doubles to go along with 53 runs batted in and 42 runs scored. She finished the season with a .789 slugging percentage and .563 on-base percentage.

Bell, an outfielder for 27-12 Dale, earned all-district honors in addition to her all-state award. She batted .455 with one home run, four triples, 16 doubles, 29 runs batted in and 52 runs scored.

The four area players will participate in the All-State Fastpitch Games at Oklahoma Christian University on June 11, 2022.