Four area players make Fastpitch All-State

Four area softball players – Tecumseh's Emily Bingham and North Rock Creek's Jayden Haney along with Dale's Sam Hartman and Addie Bell – have been named to the All-State Teams by the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Bingham, who was named District 4A-2 Offensive Player of the Year, was selected to the Class 3A-4A All-State Team, after possessing a .455 batting average with four home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 43 runs batted in. She was a member of the Class 4A state runner-up and 34-5 Lady Savages.

Haney was a two-year starter as a utility player and is the first player in school history to achieve All-State status for the Class 3A state runner-up and 32-8 Lady Cougars. Haney had a 2-for-2 performance from the plate in a state semifinal for North Rock Creek and turned three double plays during the state tournament.

Hartman, a third baseman for the Class 2A state qualifying Dale Lady Pirates, was named District 2A-7 Most Valuable Player after hitting .537 with six triples and 19 doubles to go along with 53 runs batted in and 42 runs scored. She finished the season with a .789 slugging percentage and .563 on-base percentage.

Bell, an outfielder for 27-12 Dale, earned all-district honors in addition to her all-state award. She batted .455 with one home run, four triples, 16 doubles, 29 runs batted in and 52 runs scored.

The four area players will participate in the All-State Fastpitch Games at Oklahoma Christian University on June 11, 2022.