Oklahoma Baptist falls to Texas Longhorns in exhibition

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

AUSTIN, Texas – Oklahoma Baptist made significant strides in its second exhibition game, this time playing against Division I No. 25 University of Texas at Gregory Gymnasium.

The host Longhorns defeated the Bison by a 77-44 count as the green and gold played for the second time in as many days.

Andreja Peciuraite led the team with 10 points while freshman Kendall Parker came off the bench to contribute nine.

Guard Mallory Lockhart added six points, on a 6-for-6 line at the charity stripe and added a team-high seven rebounds. Plus, Jaylin Stapleton and Kalifa Ford each registered five points while 6-foot-3 freshman Jill Leslie contributed two blocks and four points.

As a team, OBU had a solid showing in the paint. The taller Longhorns held only a plus-four rebound advantage (44-40). Additionally, the Bison reached the foul line 26 times and hit 19 of those for a 73% clip.

Among some other highlights, Oklahoma Baptist outscored Texas 15-13 in the fourth quarter.

The Bison have one more exhibition contest. That comes Monday, Nov. 8 at Noble Complex against Southwestern Christian University starting at 7 p.m.