Oklahoma Baptist seven-game win streak ends at SWOSU

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Southwestern Oklahoma State gained the upper hand in the Great American Conference after its 2-1 win against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (11-5-1 overall, 9-1-1 in the GAC) moved into first place of the GAC with 28 points while the Bison (10-5-1, 9-2-0 GAC) held at 27. For OBU, its seven-match winning streak ended.

In the first half, the green and gold’s offense was held in check. In fact, the Bison found just one shot on goal. That came with 21 seconds left to Adison Henry. Up until that point, OBU had a couple corner kicks and shots from Maddison Williams and Kimmy McKinney in the first four minutes of action, but nothing came through.

On the other side, SWOSU scored the game’s first goal in the 21st minute. Brenna McGuirk found Micaela Swain and gave the Bulldogs the lead.

That 1-0 score remained until early into the second half.

After a Bulldog foul, Annie Louthan scored her team-leading seventh goal of the year at 57:56 to tie the match. Over the next 12 minutes, the Bison attempted four more shots, including a couple from Katie Fowler. However, none found nylon.

Then with less than 18 minutes left, SWOSU went back in front again. Tianna Watkins pushed the hosts to a 2-1 lead and after that, OBU found only more on-goal attempt. That shot was delivered by Hannah Evans but was denied by Bulldogs keeper Ashley Hughes.

By game’s end, the Bulldogs had a plus-two advantage in on-goal attempts (7-5). That marked the first time since a Sept. 11 game at Central Oklahoma that OBU was out-shot in that category.

Next on the schedule for the Bison is their regular-season finale and Senior Night against Northwestern Oklahoma State at the OBU Soccer Complex on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.