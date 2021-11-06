Bethel bounces Purcell for third place in district

PURCELL – Freshman quarterback Bryce Tapley threw five touchdown passes and John Gordon caught three of them as the Bethel Wildcats upended the Purcell Dragons 34-13 Friday to claim third place in District 2A-3.

Bethel, which finished the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the district, will open the Class 2A playoffs Friday at Lindsay for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Tapley was 16-of-26 passing for 185 yards, connecting with Gordon on scoring aerials of 8, 47 and 39 yards. Tapley also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Gage Porter and a 5-yard touchdown pass to John Allred.

Gordon finished with four receptions for 97 yards. Porter had three grabs for 23 and Allred ended up with four for 22 yards.

Corey Metscher once again topped the Wildcat rushing attack with 159 yards on 22 carries. Allred added 57 yards on 10 attempts.

Purcell's only scoring came off a 27-yard pass in the first quarter to put the Dragons up 6-0 and a 4-yard run in the fourth.

Allred not only made major contributions on the offensive side of the ball but defensively totaled 10 tackles, including two for losses. Metscher followed with nine stops, including one for a loss. Connor Hall and Michael Parsons also registered a tackle apiece for losses.

Porter and Tise Ramey each had a fumble recovery as Metscher forced the one in which Porter recovered and Ramey's recovery was off a bobbled kickoff return.

One key point in the game was a goal-line stand by Bethel as time expired in the first half, with the Wildcats leading 21-6.

After falling behind 6-0 on the Purcell scoring pass, the Wildcats received the 15-yard touchdown pass from Tapley to Porter and Gabriel Palomares booted the extra point as Bethel stayed on top for good.

Leading 7-6, the Wildcats picked up two scores in the second off Tapley's 5-yard scoring pass to Allred and Tapley's 8-yard TD toss to Gordon, giving Bethel the 21-6 advantage at the break. Palomares tacked on the PAT after each of those scores.

The Wildcats went up 28-6 in the third quarter when Tapley hooked up with Gordon again for a 47-yard touchdown and Palomares added the extra point.

Purcell did pull within 28-13 in the fourth, but the Tapley-to-Gordon connection came into play again on a 39-yarder later in the fourth.