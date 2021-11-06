Jones upends Meeker in regular-season finale

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Iowa commitment Carson Long recorded four second-quarter touchdown passes, igniting Jones to a 55-30 blitz of Meeker in the final game of the 2021 regular season.

Meeker concluded the year at 2-5 in District 2A-2 and 3-7 overall.

Jones, headed for the playoffs, is 7-3 overall and finished the district season at 6-1.

Jones led just 7-0 after one quarter, the touchdown coming on a 5-yard run and the extra-point kick.

Long then went on his second-quarter throwing frenzy, including a 70-yard TD which bounced off a Meeker defender.

Meeker’s sole first-half touchdown, a 35-yard run by senior Keavin Grady, came on the first play of the second quarter.

Grady posted two more rushing touchdowns— a –5-yarder in the third quarter and a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter —en route to topping the 1,000-yard season mark.

Grady finished with 162 rushing yards on the night. He also recorded a 2-point conversion run.

Meeker’s other touchdown came on a 35-yard run by junior quarterback Ty Gabbert in the third quarter.

Sophomore Kade Massey caught a 2-point conversion pass from Gabbert and junior Jason Brewer connected on two extra-point boots.

Jones didn’t turn the ball over while Meeker committed four turnovers.

Meeker head coach Maverick Lang lauded the play of junior defensive end Johnny Butler. “Johnny had two sacks and a bunch of hurries rushing the quarterback,” Lang said. “He was our ringleader.”

Jones must go on the road in the first round of the playoffs despite finishing in a three-way tie for the 2A-2 top spot.

“The kids competed hard all year,” said Lang. “We are excited about the future. We had just three seniors so we return about everyone.”

Completing their football eligibility were linemen Jay Standlee, David Nunez and Grady.