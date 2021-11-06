Seminole enters playoffs with 9-1 record

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TAHLEQUAH — Seminole, propelled by a 28-0 explosion in the opening quarter, blistered Sequoyah Tahlequah 50-20 Friday night to finish the 2021 regular season at 9-1.

Seminole will entertain Verdigris in Friday night’s first round of the Çlass 3A playoffs.

The Chieftains, whose only loss has been to District 3A-3 foe and undefeated Lincoln Christian, led 42-6 at halftime and emptied the bench in the second half.

The victors, 5-1 in 3A-3, rolled up 231 yards rushing in 26 attempts, an 8.8-yard average.

Junior Jason Batise, a 169-pounder, headed Seminole’s rushing chart with five carries for 125 yards.

Batise notched first-quarter scoring runs of 38 and 73 yards, then added a 5-yard score in the second quarter.

Receiver Lantz Fixico caught a 15-yard scoring pass from fellow junior Vcake Wassana in the first quarter. Another junior Braxton Street caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Wassana to make it 42-0.

Sequoyah Tahlequah had a 39-yard first-half TD.

Seminole’s second-half touchdown came on sophomore Quinten Moore’s 52-yard run. Moore finished with 12 carries for 72 yards. Freshman Armon Burris concluded Seminole’s scoring with a 2-point conversion run.

Sequoyah Tahlequah tallied touchdown runs of 42 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.

Wassana completed 9-of-16 passes for 124 yards with no interceptions. Street was his top target with four catches for 78 yards.

“It was good to close out the regular season at 9-1,” said victorious coach Mike Snyder. “We got to play a lot of kids.”

Senior Brendan Rodriquez, who hit 6-of-6 extra-point kicks, had to punt just once, a 30-yarder in the second half.

Seminole didn’t register a turnover. Sequoyah Tahlequah had two — interceptions by junior Daylan Saxon and Street.

Verdigris, a District 3A-4 member, ended the regular season Friday night with a 43-12 triumph over Vinita.