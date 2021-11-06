Tecumseh clips John Marshall in OT to close out season

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Tecumseh Savages thwarted a 2-point conversion and came away with a 31-30 triumph over John Marshall Friday night at Taft Stadium.

Tied 24 at the end of regulation, Tecumseh got the ball first and scored off a Marquan Krush 15-yard run. Dylan Graham's all-important extra-point kick was good to make it 31-24.

John Marshall, on its possession, received a 10-yard scoring run from Makel Johnson. But the Bears were unable to execute the 2-point conversion as the Savages came away with the win.

Tecumseh concluded its season at 3-7, but won its final two games.

Chad Wynne rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries and had a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter which led to the 24-all tie and forcing overtime after Graham's successful PAT.

Krush netted 49 yards on nine carries with his TD and Tyler Girod ended up with 45 yards on five carries and scored off a 32-yard run in the third quarter.

Graham figured into Tecumseh's first 10 points of the game as he caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Valois before kicking the extra point. He later booted a 26-yard field goal in the second period.

The Savages compiled 368 yards of offense to John Marshall's 292.

Tecumseh had its share of fine defensive moments as Girod registered four tackles for loss with two quarterback sacks among his seven total tackles (four solo). Wyatt England also registered a sack among his 10 tackles (one solo).

Also getting tackles for loss were Jace Frazier with two, along with Hunter Hadsall, Brennon Carter, Graham and Jaxon Myers recording one apiece.

Brynnen Epperley defensed five passes on the night. Daveon Mays and Krush had two each. Hadsall, Wynne, Shaun Hill and Myers ended up with one apiece.

Hadsall's 16 tackles topped the Savage chart and England compiled 10.

For the Bears, quarterback Kane Donovan threw three touchdown passes of 32, 57 and 5 yards to three different receivers – Devin Jones, Jackson and Charles Carter – respectively.

Carter also had a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for John Marshall.

Tecumseh overcame three interceptions to pull off the win.