McLoud closes season on winning note

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD – The Douglass Trojans rolled into McLoud and were steamrolled by the host Redskins 46-0 Friday night.

McLoud started off quick and never let up as it celebrated 'Senior Night.' Two seniors – Cirillo Valles and Hunter Lowe – stood out on offense in the Redskin win.

Valles racked up 13 carries for 60 yards while scoring two of McLoud's five touchdowns. Lowe had another three carries for 39 yards.

Everything else was all underclassmen. Sophomore quarterback Kaden Carl was 11-of-16 passing for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Carl's biggest target Friday was junior Coby Cardin, who had six receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Cardin also came up big with an interception. He wasn't quiet on special teams either as he was right on time with two big blocked punts.

Fellow junior Zak Osborn helped march the Redskins downfield with four of his receptions totaling 34 yards.

Although McLoud will miss the playoffs this year, Redskin head coach Rusty Hall is optimistic about the future of his team.

“We're looking to return healthy and make a deep playoff run,” Hall said about next year and his current junior class. “Time flies and it's their turn.”

McLoud finished the season at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in District 3A-1. With Friday's victory, the Redskins ended the season on a two-game winning streak.