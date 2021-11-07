No. 16 Henderson State nips Oklahoma Baptist with late field goal

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

For Saturday's contest to be the most significant game in Oklahoma Baptist football history, it definitely lived up to the hype as the Bison gave No. 16 Henderson State everything it could handle.

The Reddies (9-1 overall and in the Great American Conference) escaped with a 36-34 victory over the Bison (6-4, 6-4) on a field goal with no time remaining on Saturday afternoon.

It would have been the perfect way to send out the 31 seniors honored Saturday as they took the field at Crain Family Stadium for the final time. The defeat hit a little harder as a win could've resulted in the first postseason appearance in Bison history.

The box score was pretty misleading, as the numbers don't represent the context of the game. The majority favored the Reddies, as HSU outgained Oklahoma Baptist 580-367 in total yards. HSU even garnered more first downs, but the Bison didn't allow that to dictate their response to each Henderson blow.

Following the opening kickoff, the two offensive juggernauts met their match. Both defenses stiffened, trading three-and-outs until HSU put together an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in six. After a missed extra-point, the Reddies led by 6-0. OBU broke out of its woes with a 34-yard touchdown response, courtesy of Josh Cornell, and put the Bison up 7-6.

The defenses went at it again as the second quarter flew by, neither budging on their territory. OBU gained the upper hand when Preston Haire found Braden Phipps for a 13-yard score, capping off a 6:04 drive to extend the Bison lead to 14-6. HSU squeezed in a field goal just before the half but trailed OBU 14-12 going into the break.

The second half featured a bulk of the action, with the two offenses displaying why they're ranked nationally. A Keilahn Harris 18-yard touchdown catch sparked the show as the Bison marched 62 yards down the field to tally the score 21-12. The Reddies quickly responded with a touchdown to cut their deficit to 21-19 with a little over two minutes left in the third quarter. After a Haire passing mistake, HSU capitalized to take a 26-21 lead going into the final quarter of play.

Henderson brought its momentum over into the fourth, scoring once more to take a 33-21 lead. Then Oklahoma Baptist dug deep. The Bison marched 57 yards down the field before Tyler Stuever punched his way into the end zone, bringing the contest closer, 33-28.

OBU's defense played terrific down the stretch. Oklahoma Baptist forced a three-and-out and then picked off the Reddies on the next drive, giving its offense a breath of life with 2:43 on the clock. The Bison took the lead off HSU's costly mistake as Haire high-stepped 41 yards through a gaping hole to bring the count to 34-33.

Unfortunately, Henderson State got the ball back to drive 77 yards before kicking the game-winning field goal and stun the Bison 36-34.

Haire tallied 173 yards through the air with three scores. Haire also ran for 86 yards and another touchdown. Stuever charted 103 yards on the ground with one score, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Josh Cornell caught five passes, giving him 160 for his career, becoming the new reception leader in school history. Cornell passed Cagney Robinson (2015-18), who set the mark at 157. Cornell added a score, and Harris caught five balls with one score. Phipps ended up with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.

OBU defensive lineman Robert Lolofie was a menace in the Reddie backfield, as he totaled a career-high 3.0 sacks. Josh Arnold wreaked havoc as well, recording his first career interception and tallied eight tackles. Arnold also broke up two passes and was in on a half-sack. Nick Boone led the Bison charge with 10 tackles while Xavier Lott garnered 1.5 tackles for loss.

Oklahoma Baptist will play its season finale against Southern Nazarene (1-9, 1-9 GAC) on Saturday in Bethany.