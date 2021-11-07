Shawnee falls at Tulsa Bishop Kelley, 55-14

Jon Potts

Special to the Shawnee News-Star

TULSA - The Shawnee Wolves fell to the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Comets 55-14 in the regular season finale for both Friday night at Angelo Prassa Field.

Shawnee finished 4-6 overall and 4-3 in district 5A-3. Bishop Kelley finished 5-5 and 5-2. Both teams will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs next Friday.

The Wolves will be at top-ranked and undefeated Collinsville while the Comets travel to Pryor.

"You have to earn your way into the playoffs," said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. "We are excited to have a chance to compete against one of the state's best teams."

Even with the tough night, Jaylon Orange provided some history for Shawnee. Orange gained 150 yards on 22 carries and scored both touchdowns.

Orange is the first running back to gain over 1,000 in the regular season portion of the schedule for the Wolves since 2009.

"We weren't pleased with the first half, but we didn't quit and kept playing," said Orange. "It's an honor to rush for 1,000 yards. I am glad for the achievement. Collinsville is a good team. It's a huge opportunity and it will be fun."

Shawnee trailed 42-0 at the half and after three quarters. Orange got his first touchdown on a 4-yard run on the opening play of the final period.

Orange then got his other touchdown run from a longer distance, 49 yards, with 3:55 remaining.

"It's always good to see our kids compete through adversity and never quit," said Sexton. "Our staff cares for our kids and they care for us. It's like a brotherhood. Our players don't see quitting as an option and I am very proud of them for that mentality."

Kelley scored 21 points in both the first and second quarter, thanks in large part to great field position.

The first drive for the Comets covered 11 plays, but just 53 yards. J.T. Whorton finished it off with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 5:14 mark of the first period.

Whorton then returned a punt 24 yards to the Shawnee 15. Austin Munson cashed in with a 14-yard scoring run, two plays later.

The Wolves then had a 3-yard punt that led to another touchdown run from Whorton, this one covering 29 yards with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

The next two touchdowns for Kelley both came after Shawnee turnovers in its own territory.

The Comets got their final score of the first half on a touchdown with 2:21 left in the second period.

Shawnee, however, continued to fight in the second half and looks to carry that momentum into next week.

Last year the playoffs were expanded because of COVID-19. The Wolves beat Sapulpa 35-34 and then were supposed to play at Collinsville, but couldn't due to COVID issues.

"Every game of high school football is a gift not taken lightly," said Sexton. "We were excited after the round one win last year and another chance to play but that wasn't able to happen. We are happy that we will be able (to play Collinsville) this year."