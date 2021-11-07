Shawnee girls open swim season with first-place finish

HARRAH – The Shawnee High School girls' swimming squad claimed first place in nine of 11 events and captured first place in the team standings in the Harrah Invitational Saturday to open the 2021-22 season.

The Shawnee boys, behind three first-place efforts, took fourth place.

Girls

Two of the Lady Wolves' relay teams earned the top prize while juniors Piper McNeil and Eva Webb, along with freshman Gracyn Simpson each won two events. Junior Natalie Selman came out on top in one event for Shawnee.

The Lady Wolves' 200-yard medley relay team of McNeil, Selman, Simpson and Webb clocked in at 1:57.51 to top the field. That same foursome took first in the 400 freestyle relay with a finals time of 4:00.35.

McNeil secured first in the 200 freestyle (1:55.91) and 100 backstroke (59.23). Webb won the 200 individual medley (2:21.63) and 100 freestyle (57.26). Simpson took the 50 freestyle (26.71) and 100 butterfly (1:07.66).

Selman topped the field in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.67) and finished second in the 200 IM (2:27.99) behind Webb.

Shawnee had two other second-place finishes. Ashley McDonald was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.13) behind Selman and the 200 freestyle combo of McDonald, Clara Timmons, McKayla Tinkle and Emma Oller ended up second with a time of 1:57.82.

Third-place efforts from the Lady Wolves included Timmons in the 100 butterfly (1:13.98) and Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:20.07). Timmons also had a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (6:21.25).

Placing fifth for Shawnee were: McDonald in the 200 freestyle (2:15.59), Tinkle in the 100 freestyle (1:06.06) and Oller in the 100 backstroke (1:15.54).

The Shawnee girls finished with a team score of 396 while Carl Albert was second at 297. There were 11 girls' teams at the event.

Boys

Junior Thurman Lee captured first in the 200 freestyle (1:57.91) and 500 freestyle (5:23.19) to lead the Wolves to the fourth-place finish.

Ethan Oller also notched a first-place effort for Shawnee in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.15. Oller finished second in the 100 butterfly (56.83).

The Wolves also had two other second-place finishes by Bryce Holter in the 100 backstroke (1:03.95) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Oller, Holter, Vincent Tash and Lee (3:39.57).

Taking third for Shawnee were Holter in the 100 freestyle (57.39), Tash in the 200 IM (2:19.53) and the 200-medley relay combination of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee (1:53.25).

Tash also ended up fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.00).

The Wolves finished with a team score of 277. Altus was first with a 430, followed by Carl Albert (306) and Ft. Gibson (304). There were 12 boys teams competing.

The next meet for the Shawnee swim teams will be Thursday at home against Duncan and Mount St. Mary at the Shawnee Family YMCA pool at 5 p.m.