Three second-half goals lift Oklahoma Baptist soccer squad

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Three second-half goals propelled the Oklahoma Baptist soccer team to a 4-1 win against the visiting Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers on Saturday night at the OBU Soccer Complex.

With the result, the Bison closed their regular season at 11-5-1 overall and 10-2 in conference. Additionally, OBU earned the No. 2 seed for next week’s Great American Conference Tournament which will be hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State.

On Nov. 11, the green and gold will once again face Northwestern, which clinched the No. 3 seed. More info will be announced by the GAC office in the coming days.

Action on this cool, 63-degree weather night initially favored the visiting Rangers. A little over 19 minutes in, a cross from Isabella McMillan was received by forward Tiara Campbell. The freshman sensation headed home the pass into the right side for her conference-leading 19th goal of the year.

Over the final 70-plus minutes of action, though, the Bison defense limited Northwestern. In fact, there were only four more on-goal looks for the visitors. Each of those were saved by Ireland Jeffrey.

Down by a goal, the Bison found the equalizer at 34:28, courtesy of two seniors: Keely Hampton and Hannah White.

With Hampton driving down the right end line, she crossed a pass near the left post and watched as White dove to get her head on the ball. What followed was White’s seventh goal of the year.

That 1-1 score remained until the 64th minute when two more seniors lifted OBU in front. Abigail Parker got around her defender near the left side of the 18, crossed a pass and Hannah Evans finished it off with a header near the right post. That was Evans’ third goal.

Then, just three minutes later, Katie Fowler provided a highlight-reel score. The junior was about 25 yards out left side, and she shot over the outstretched arms of Rangers goalie Reagan Allen. OBU then capped off their efforts in the 85th minute with an own goal.

By match’s end, OBU had a substantial 27-10 shots advantage and 8-2 lead in corners.

It was the final home match for Hampton, White, Parker, Evans, Tori Kitchel, Adison Henry and Kelsi Mensen. That group helped OBU attain a 44-19-6 record the last four seasons and win the 2018 GAC Tournament and spring 2021 regular-season title.