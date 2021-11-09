Chandler's Hill, McLoud's Cardin Co-Male Athletes of the Week

Two area football standouts – Chandler's Casmen Hill and McLoud's Coby Cardin – have been selected as Tri-County Male Athletes of the Week for Nov. 1-6.

Hill, a junior, ran for 197 yards on 22 carries and scored five touchdowns in the Lions' 47-14 victory over Lincoln County rival Prague last Friday night.

Hill had TD runs of 15, 65, 2, 4 and 12 yards to help Chandler finish the 2021 regular season with a 7-3 overall record and 6-1 district mark.

The Lions will host Perry for the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs this Friday at 7 p.m.

Cardin, also a junior, caught six passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns as McLoud successfully closed out its season with a 46-0 drilling of Douglass.

Cardin was a factor three ways for the Redskins. Defensively, he also intercepted a pass in the game and, on special teams, blocked two punts as McLoud won its final two games of the season.