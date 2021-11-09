Oklahoma Baptist volleyball star Leatherland notches another award

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist's Malia Leatherland became the Great American Conference's all-time points leader last week and in the process, was named the league's Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The accolade now marks the seventh time in her illustrious career that she has won the award.

During two road wins against East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma State last week, Leatherland accumulated 33 kills and averaged 4.13 per set. Those victories moved the green in gold into a tie for first place in the GAC.

Her best performance came in the five-set comeback win at ECU. In that match, which was also coach Anna Howle's 350th career win, Leatherland notched 23 kills.

With those totals, Leatherland moved into second place in the GAC in points (3.73) and kills per set (3.32).