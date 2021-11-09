Shawnee swim trio selected as Co-Female Athletes of the Week

A trio of Shawnee High School swimmers – Piper McNeil, Eva Webb and Gracyn Simpson – have been named Tri-County Co-Female Athletes of the Week for Nov. 1-6.

Each placed first in four events to open the swim season in the Harrah Invitational last weekend.

The trio teamed with Natalie Selman to capture the top prize in the 200-yard medley relay (1:57.51) and 400 freestyle relay (4:00.35).

McNeil, a junior, won the 200 freestyle (1:55.91) and 100 backstroke (59.23 seconds).

Webb, also a junior, captured first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.63) and 100 freestyle (57.26).

Simpson, a freshman, was first in the 50 freestyle (26.71) and 100 butterfly (1:07.66).

Shawnee will host its first meet of the season Thursday at 5 p.m. as Duncan and Mount St. Mary will join the Lady Wolves and Wolves in the three-team event at the Shawnee Family YMCA. Shawnee is also scheduled for a home meet on Nov. 16 with Moore, Westmoore and Southmoore.