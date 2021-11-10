Earlsboro girls down Asher, 47-33

ASHER – Mariana Siqueros tossed in 12 points while Meranda Switch and Hannah Lena added 10 apiece as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats tripped up the Asher Lady Indians 47-33 Tuesday night in girls' high school basketball action.

Earlsboro outscored Asher in each quarter. It was 9-5 after the first, 23-14 at halftime and 39-28 through three periods.

Tahnya Kennedy chipped in seven points for the Lady Wildcats and Sierra Streater tacked on five.

Kayla Easter-Rogers paced Asher with a game-high 15 points. Alexis Johnston was next with six points and Kat Dixson contributed five.

Earlsboro is at home with Varnum on Friday. The next action for Asher will be Tuesday at home against Stonewall.