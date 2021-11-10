Oklahoma Baptist women close exhibition play with victory

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Mallory Lockhart hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the last 2:20 minutes to help Oklahoma Baptist defeat Southwestern Christian 64-57 on Monday night at Noble Complex.

The result ended OBU’s exhibition season and it will now turn to regular-season action slated to start on Friday against Pittsburg State in Weatherford.

Lockhart scored 10 points for the Bison while Jaylin Stapleton and Kalifa Ford tied for the team-high with 13. Ford also led OBU with six rebounds. Additionally, Andreja Peciuraite contributed eight points and five rebounds.

OBU’s first-half performance helped the team attain a 38-21 lead. In fact, the Bison hit nearly 50% of their shots (16-of-33).

A little over three minutes into the second, two free throws from the Eagles’ Thamires Andrade made the score 23-15. What followed helped OBU take control. Eleven straight points were tallied by the Bison with Madison Chambers ending the run with a fast-break layup. At that point, it was 34-15.

After the halftime break, the Bison made a few substitutions and it resulted in Southwestern Christian fighting to get back in it. By the end of the third, the Eagles trailed by just five, 44-39.

In the final stanza, the Eagles got their first lead of the game. A layup by Andrade, who ended with a game-high 21 points, at 6:15 pushed the visitors ahead 47-46. It did not take long though for the green and gold to reclaim its advantage. A three-ball by Stapleton at 4:07 followed by two free throws at 3:40 pushed OBU ahead 51-48.

Lockhart then added her pair of threes to ice the game.