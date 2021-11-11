Oklahoma Baptist soccer players honored by GAC

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Hannah White, Tori Kitchel and Maddison Williams highlighted Oklahoma Baptist's selections to the 2021 Great American Conference Women's Soccer Awards announced on Wednesday night.

Those three were All-GAC First Team selections while five more, Hannah Evans, Annie Louthan, Kimmy McKinney, Kaylee Swaner and Asley Baker were honored.

White, a senior midfielder, garnered all-conference recognition for the fifth time in her career. She helped OBU's solid offensive attack with seven goals, two game-winners and an assist. Kitchel, another attacker for the green and gold, tied for the GAC lead with five game-winners while notching six total goals and three helpers for 15 points. Kitchel is now a three-time award recipient.

At defender, Williams was nothing short of outstanding as she earned All-GAC recognition for the first time. She was twice named player of the week, helped anchor OBU's back line to the tune of six shutouts and limited GAC opponents to a mere six goals in 12 league games.

Earning All-GAC Second Team accolades were Evans, Louthan and McKinney.

Evans, another senior, earned her third career conference honor. During the regular season, she posted a career-best three goals and five assists, which tied for the GAC lead. Louthan, a freshman, led OBU with 19 points. The smooth midfielder notched seven goals and five assists and ranked fourth in the GAC in points.

Rounding out the Bison's second-team selections was McKinney, a defender. The sophomore, who was a first-team honoree in the spring, was another key member of the OBU defense that led the GAC in team goals against average (0.50).

Oklahoma Baptist's final two honorees were Swaner and Baker.

Swaner, a now two-time All-GAC selection, was second on the team with 17 points which also slotted her in fifth in the league. She scored six goals and added five assists for the 11-5-1 Bison. Baker was another member of the OBU defense. She started in all 17 games and helped the green and gold allow just 42 shots on goal in 12 league matches, a 3.5-per-game average.