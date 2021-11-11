Seminole State soccer team punches ticket to National Tournament

Seminole State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - The Seminole State College women’s soccer team will advance to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida next week.

The tournament will take place from November 15-20 at Daytona State College.

The SSC women’s soccer team earned their place on the national stage after clinching the West Plains District Championship in a matchup against Casper College of Wyoming 1-0 on Nov. 6 at Rogers State University in Claremore.

Ayano Wyatt had the lone goal of the match off a Mahayla Benedict assist in the 65th minute for Seminole State.

Trojan goalkeeper Sophie Augustin registered four saves.

SSC totaled 23 shots, eight of which were on goal.

This marks the team’s third consecutive appearance at the national tournament.

SSC was scheduled to have farewell event for the team on Friday at 9 a.m. in the E.T. Dunlap Student Union. The event is open to students, employees and members of the community that would like to support the team.