Shawnee to face unbeaten Collinsville in first round of 5A playoffs

Monumental challenge may be a mild description of what is in store for the Shawnee Wolves Friday night.

Shawnee, 4-6 on the season, will open the Class 5A playoffs against the top-ranked and 10-0 Collinsville Cardinals for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Collinsville.

The Wolves will be trying to shake off a three-game losing streak after falling to Tulsa Kelley 55-14 on the road last Friday.

The explosive Cardinals scored on six of their first seven-half possessions in routing the Tahlequah Tigers and capturing the District 5A-4 title last Friday to conclude the regular season.

“They've been superior to the people they have played. Their 10-0 for a reason, one of the best teams in the state in any class,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “They run it and they throw it. Their offensive line is technical and follow instructions to a T.”

The catalysts in that Collinsville attack were quarterback Andrew Carney and receiver Oscar Hammond. Carney threw three TD passes, two to Hammond, and ran for two other scores.

Carney threw for 192 yards, all in the first half and Hammond had five receptions for 108 yards and caught scoring passes of 45 and 25 yards from Carney.

Carney also had TD runs of 24 and 1 yards.

“He's been the total package for them this year and last year,” Sexton said about Carney. “He's going to play Saturdays somewhere. In my opinion, he's one of the better quarterbacks I've seen on film or live.”

Brayden Gilkey added 63 yards rushing on nine attempts and had a 1-yard TD run last week.

“He's stout and hard to bring down. He has deceptive speed,” said Sexton about Gilkey.

Hammond has been Carney's primary target as 100-yard or better receiving games have been routine this year.

“He's a big receiver who has gone over 100 yards several times,” Sexton said about Hammond.

Collinsville also received an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Caden Boyd last Friday.

The Cardinals led Tahlequah 28-0 after one quarter and 48-7 at halftime.

“They have a high-tempo offense. After a big play or first down, they like to line up quickly for the next play,” Sexton said. “Their offense is multiple. They will have five wide or a base package with counters and wing counters. We're going to have to make plays.”

Meanwhile, Shawnee received a pair of touchdown runs of 4 and 49 yards from senior running back Jaylon Orange, who finished with 150 yards on 22 carries.

Orange went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. It was the first time a Shawnee back had accomplished that feat for the regular season since 2009.

Senior defensive back Hayden Walker is a questionable with a hamstring issue.

“He's a tough kid and he'll want to play through it. We'll see if he is ready to go,” said Sexton.