Shawnee High School's Isabelle Conley was named to the Large East All-State Volleyball Team, it was recently announced.

The senior libero finished the 2021 season with 317 digs, 48 aces and 31 kills for the Lady Wolves. That effort came after a 2020 junior season in which she posted 251 digs, 29 aces and 13 kills.

Conley coaches the Oklahoma Forest, a local club volleyball team.