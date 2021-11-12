Kitchel's three goals propel Oklahoma Baptist to GAC finals

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A dominant second half along with three Tori Kitchel goals helped Oklahoma Baptist defeat Northwestern Oklahoma State 5-2 on Thursday morning in the Great American Conference Tournament.

The Bison (12-5-1) will return to Weatherford on Saturday at 11 a.m. to play either Southwestern Oklahoma State or Ouachita for the tournament championship.

It was a tale of two halves on a crisp, 59-degree morning for the green and gold. In the first 45 minutes, the Rangers used a couple of set pieces to score twice. After halftime, OBU completely shut down the third-seeded team from Alva.

Hannah White got things going for the Bison in the 14th minute. A cross from senior teammate Abigail Parker was picked up by White and she scored near the right post. However, less than a minute later, NWOSU found the equalizer.

A corner kick from the right side deflected off a Ranger and came to Alyssa Nunez. Her shot from just outside the 18 went to the right corner to tie the match.

Kitchel then got into the mix at 18:21. She fired on Reagan Allen and watched as the ball trickled underneath the legs of Northwestern’s goalie. Despite another advantage, OBU couldn’t hold it.

First-half scoring ended in the 35th minute on another Rangers goal. GAC Freshman of the Year Tiara Campbell tapped in a deflected header to the right corner at that time and brought the tally to 2-2.

In the second half, it was all Bison. A couple of changes, including moving two forwards up top, helped OBU advance.

Early on, Ireland Jeffrey had to notch a couple saves before OBU blew open the doors. The go-ahead goal came in the 52nd minute. With White patrolling the far sideline, she passed to a streaking Kitchel who picked up the pass and fired about 15 yards into the right side.

OBU scored twice more. Parker found the team’s fourth goal on an assist from Kitchel and then with less than fifteen minutes left, Kitchel scored again. It was her third goal, and it marked the first time in GAC Tournament history for the Bison that an OBU player scored a hat trick.

On the other end, the Bison defense was superb in the second half. Outside of two manageable shots for Jeffrey, OBU never gave up anything significant to the Rangers, including set pieces.