Shawnee pitcher Bauer Brittain signs with Sooners

Bauer Brittain was gladly and ready to officially follow through on his verbal commitment on Wednesday.

The senior Shawnee High School baseball right-handed pitcher officially signed to continue his baseball career at the NCAA Division I level with the University of Oklahoma.

Brittain, who orally committed to the Sooners as an eighth grader, made it official Wednesday in front of baseball and football teammates, along with family, friends and fellow students at the SHS indoor hitting and pitching facility.

“I'm happy to be at this point,” said Brittain. “I felt like I worked hard for it and can't wait to be there (at OU) next year.”

Recently, Brittain was able to make his official visit to OU and attend the Sooners' football victory over Texas Tech.

In preparation for his senior season with the Wolves this spring and OU thereafter, Brittain played baseball and worked out at a high level in Georgia and Florida this past summer.

The work continues, he says.

“I'm working on gaining weight and getting my arm as strong as possible,” Brittain said.

Brittain registered a 3-2 record with a 1.05 ERA last spring as he compiled 59 strikeouts along the way. Brittain, who also played second base, had a team-best .422 batting average with seven triples, 10 doubles, 28 runs batted in and 27 runs scored for Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

Brittain has been rated as high as the No. 9 prospect and No. 4 right-handed pitcher in the state of Oklahoma and is a top-500 prospect nationally by Perfect Game. Brittain is also rated the No. 16 overall recruit and No. 7 right-handed pitcher in Oklahoma by Prep Baseball Report.