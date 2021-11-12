Shawnee swimmers dominate three-team home event

The Shawnee High School girls' swimming team swept first in all 11 events, including three relays, as it topped a three-team home event Thursday at the Shawnee Family YMCA pool.

Duncan and Mount St. Mary also participated.

Juniors Piper McNeil and Eva Webb each captured two individual events and were part of two winning relays.

McNeil set a school record in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:12.51 and finished first in the 100 backstroke after clocking in at 57.36 seconds.

Webb won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.80 and the 100 freestyle in 56.32.

Three other Lady Wolves – Natalie Selman, Gracyn Simpson and Ashley McDonald – each had a first and second-place effort..

Selman took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.24) and second in the 50 freestyle (27.18 seconds). Simpson won the 50 freestyle (26.42) and placed second in the 100 freestyle (58.01). McDonald topped the 200 individual medley (2:30.58) and ended up second in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.36).

Clara Timmons, also of Shawnee, had a first place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:13.72) and a third-place effort in the 500 freestyle (6:15.92).

Two Shawnee girls had two runner-up finishes apiece. Emma Oller took second in both the 200 freestyle (2:22.56) and 100 backstroke (1:16.15). McKayla Tinkle was second in the 200 IM (2:48.67) and 100 butterfly (1:17.86).

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay of McNeil, Selman, Simpson and Webb clocked in at 1:58.74 to finish first.

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay of McDonald, Tinkle, Timmons and Oller covered the distance in 1:59.32.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the foursome of Webb, Simpson, Selman and McNeil posted a time of 4:00.37 for first place.

Boys

The Wolves claimed first place in 10 of 11 events, including winning three relays.

Three Shawnee individuals – Thurman Lee, Ethan Oller and Bryce Holter – each took two individual events to lead the way.

Lee won the 200 freestyle (1:57.40) and 500 freestyle (5:19.72).

Oller topped the field in the 200 IM (2:07.44) and 100 butterfly (56.31).

Holter was the winner in both the 100 freestyle (56.87) and 100 backstroke (1:04.12).

Vincent Tash had a first-place effort in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.00) and claimed third place in the 200 IM (2:19.13).

The Wolves' 200 medley relay of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee claimed first place with a time of 1:53.39. Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay of Tradyn Rakestraw, Kameron Williams-Heard, Maddox Smith and Aden Cervantes clocked in at 1:59.32 for the top prize.

In the 400 freestyle relay, the Wolves' combination of Webb, Simpson, Selman and McNeil registered a time of 4:00.37 for first place.

Smith also had two second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:13.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.56). Cervantes was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (27.58) and 100 freestyle (1:03.79). Rakestraw had a third-place effort in the 100 backstroke (1:13.97).