Shawnee ousted from first round by unbeaten Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE – The unbeaten Collinsville Cardinals lived up to their billing, much to the dismay of the Shawnee Wolves Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A football playoffs.

The three-pronged attack of running back Brayden Gilkey, receiver Oscar Hammond and quarterback Andrew Carney proved to be too much as Collinsville ousted Shawnee 60-14.

That senior trio triggered a hurry-up offense which kept the Wolves on their heels much of the night. Gilkey, the 5-foot, 11-inch, 205-pounder ran for 186 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns of 65, 8, 1 and 34 yards.

The speedy and 6-4, 205-pound Hammond caught three passes for 89 yards, scoring off an 20-yard aerial and having a 29-yard punt return for a TD. Carney was 6-of-9 passing for 129 yards and three scores. His other two touchdown passes went to Zach Stein for 26 and 52 yards.

“Their quarterback had speed. Their No. 11 (Hammond) has a lot of (college) offers. They're solid up front, but not huge. They just do what they're supposed to do,” said Shawnee head coach Jason Sexton. “Their running back is very strong and is deceptively fast, a good, hard-nosed runner.”

The Cardinals improved to 11-0 while the Wolves saw their season come to a conclusion at 4-7.

Collinsville generated over 400 yards of offense with 278 on the ground while Shawnee eclipsed just over 200 yards of offense, with 163 coming on the ground.

Senior Jaylon Orange, who lined up at quarterback most of the night, ran for 113 yards on 14 carries and scored both of the Wolves' touchdowns off runs of 60 and 1 yards.

“Jaylon is special. He makes plays all the time. He made his mark on this football program and the effect he has made on this program will be lasting,” Sexton said.

Orange has certainly drawn college recruiting attention, according to Sexton.

“There's a lot people interested. Lots of people would want Jaylon Orange in their program,” said Sexton.

Shawnee senior linemen Lane Williams and Braden Kirkland have made verbal commitments – Williams to the University of New Mexico and Kirkland to Southwestern Oklahoma State. Linebacker Sam Anderson has Division II offers and Navy and Air Force are under consideration.

“We have other guys getting looks at junior colleges and NAIA schools,” Sexton said. “There's going to be a lot of our guys who have the opportunity to play on Saturdays.”

It took less than three minutes for the Cardinals to jump out to a 14-0 advantage. Gilkey sprinted 65 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage. After a three-and-out by the Shawnee offense and being pinned deep, Hammond returned the ensuing punt 29 yards for a touchdown with 9:05 remaining in the first. Anthony Blau's second PAT made it 14-0.

Shawnee did respond with a four-play, 82-yard drive, most of which was covered by Orange's 60-yard TD run with 6:45 left in the first quarter. Orange also had an 18-yard scramble on the first play of the series. A point-after kick by Rhett Neese pulled the Wolves within 14-7.

However, the Cardinals went on to score on their next three possessions. Carney's 26-yard scoring pass Stein led to a 21-7 Collinsville lead with 5:46 to go in the first period. Carney later hooked up with Hammond for a 20-yard score to open the second quarter. Shawnee appeared to have a defensive stop, but a personal foul on third down prolonged the drive.

The Cardinals' cushion swelled to 28-7 after they scored on the second play of their next series. Gilkey ran for 41 yards on the first play and scored on the next from 8 yards out as the count was eventually hiked to 35-7 after Blau's PAT with 10:05 left before halftime.

Shawnee then went on a lengthy 19-play, 78-yard drive with Orange scoring from a yard out with less than 20 seconds to go in the half. The biggest play of the drive was an 18-yard pass from Orange to Ren Carter on a third-and-eight from the Wolves' 34. Neese then tacked on the extra point to pull Shawnee within 35-14.

That little momentum quickly disappeared when the Cardinals got the ball back with 10 seconds to go near midfield. The Carney-to-Hammond scoring connection for 52 yards broke the Wolves' back to end the half.

Collinsville then scored on its first three possessions of the second half to put the game way out of reach. Gilkey's 1-yard TD run and 34-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Jack Keith's 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth wrapped up the game's scoring.