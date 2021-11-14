Oklahoma Christian School ousts Prague in first round

EDMOND – The Prague Red Devils jumped out to an early lead but couldn't hold on Friday as the Oklahoma Christian Saints rolled to a 36-8 victory in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

A 50-yard touchdown run by Trevor McGinnis put Prague on the scoreboard first, late in the first quarter. McGinnis then ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.

However, OCS scored 36 unanswered points, including pulling within 8-7 before the end of the quarter. The Saints scored 15 in the second in building a 22-8 halftime advantage. A 14-0 third quarter put the game out of reach.

Grant McGinnis added 73 yards on 14 carries and Trip Davis added 42 yards on 13 attempts to the Red Devil attack. Prague rolled up 213 rushing yards and just 19 in the passing department (one completed Davis pass for 19 yards to Grant McGinnis).

OCS compiled 140 passing yards and 87 rushing as the Saints owned a 327-232 advantage in total yards.

The Red Devils committed four turnovers – two fumbles and two interceptions in the game. OCS committed just two turnovers – one fumble and one interception.

The loss wrapped up Prague's season at 7-4.