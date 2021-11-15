Hill propels Chandler past Perry

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER — Up just 14-13 at the intermission, Chandler outscored Perry 27-0 in the closing half to register a 41-13 victory in a Class 2A playoff opener Friday night.

Junior Casmen Hill, Chandler’s leading rusher on the season, riddled Perry for 294 yards on a workhorse-like 41 carries, including four touchdowns.

Hill launched his scoring spree with a 7-yard run at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter, giving the Lions a 21-13 lead entering the fourth quarter. The 180-pounder poured it on in the final quarter with scoring runs of 2, 37 and 75 yards, the final TD coming with just 2:50 remaining.

Hill, who entered the playoffs with 1,143 yards on 136 carries, has now amassed 20 touchdowns, five of which came against Prague to conclude the regular season.

Chandler accounted for 391 rushing yards on 54 attempts, including a 43-yard touchdown by quarterback Kaden Jones, a 175-pound senior, in the second quarter.

Chandler’s opening-quarter touchdown came on a 15-yard reception by junior Stefaun Mackey. Perry outscored Chandler 13-7 in the second quarter.

Jones completed 6-of-9 passes for 30 yards, including the Mackey touchdown.

Senior Jarin Greenfield caught two passes for 12 yards, rushed three times for 32 yards, hit 5-of-6 extra-point conversions and recovered a fumble. The fumble was caused by sophomore Stran Messer.

Mackey caught two passes for 20 yards.

“Overall, we didn’t play as tough as we should have the first three quarters but we finally started clicking and were able to do what we wanted to do,” said Chandler coach Jack Gray. “Our execution wasn’t good until late in the third quarter.”

Strongside senior linebacker Dalton Fowble was Chandler’s leading tackler with 10, four for losses. Greenfield, the strong safety, collected seven tackles while sophomore Carson Clagg managed six tackles, three for losses.

By improving to 8-3, Chandler advances to a second-round test Friday night at third-ranked Marlow, which upended the Lions 31-28 in last season’s playoffs.

“Marlow brings back a lot of their skill guys,” said Gray. “They just rebooted and are a very physical, tough team.”

Perry concluded the season at 6-5.