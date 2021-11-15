Oklahoma Baptist slams Southern Nazarene in season finale

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHANY – Bison fans watched one of the best classes of seniors strap on their pads for the last time as Oklahoma Baptist rolled into Bethany Saturday and erupted for an offensive onslaught to beat Southern Nazarene 42-14 in the 2021-22 season finale.

The victory extends OBU's win streak over in-state opponents to 16 and completes a second consecutive seven-win season.

The Bison were hitting on all cylinders as the offense racked up 427 yards while the defense held the Crimson Storm to just 201 total yards. OBU converted 24 first downs, bringing the season total to 287. That breaks the all-time Bison record (281) for most first downs in a single season, as this year's figure included 161 first downs converted through the air.

It was all OBU from the second Bison offensive play, literally. After an SNU three-and-out, Preston Haire found Josh Cornell streaking down the sideline for an 89-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The connection will go into the record book as the longest passing play from scrimmage in Bison history.

After the defense forced the Crimson Storm to punt, OBU found paydirt once more, courtesy of Haire and Cornell, to lead 14-0 before the end of the first.

It took until the end of the second quarter for the energy to ramp back up as Haire found Cornell for their third touchdown of the game, capping off an 80-yard drive. Haire threw up a hail mary prayer that Keilahn Harris answered on the ensuing Bison drive to push OBU into the break with a 28-0 lead.

Out of the half, Southern Nazarene responded with passion. The Crimson Storm marched its way 49 yards to put seven on the board and make things interesting. However, OBU regained its grip as Harris caught his second touchdown of the day to bring the tally to 35-7.

The Bison's last touchdown of the game was the most exciting of the season. Senior left tackle Jake Foshee caught a pass from Haire and spun his way into the end zone to record the first touchdown of his career. The score put a cap on the contest, sealing up another OBU victory, 42-14.

What a going out party it was for seniors Haire and Cornell. The duo connected for three touchdowns and 214 yards through the air. Cornell became the all-time leader for career receiving yards in school history after needing 162 yards coming into Saturday. He passes Cagney Roberson (15'-18'), who held the previous mark at 2,197 yards.

Cornell's 214 yards also broke Alex Lewis' (2014-17') record (160) for most yards in a single game. They will go down as two of the most decorated players in Bison history as both have their name attached to almost every offensive record. Haire tied his school record of six touchdown passes in a single game, finishing the day 24-of-30 with 367 yards.

Harris caught his 16th touchdown of the season and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark to become the second Bison receiver to reach the mark. Harris caught seven passes for 102 yards and two scores. Tyler Stuever and Haire led the Bison charge on the ground as they recorded 70 and 49 yards, respectively.

Josh Arnold headed the defense with 10 tackles, earning him 99 for the season. As the leading tackler in OBU history, Arnold finishes his tenure with 387 career stops, including 173 assisted. Defensive lineman Robert Lolofie lived in the backfield for the second consecutive week as he recorded a career-high 3.0 sacks and forced a fumble. Lolofie concludes his junior campaign with 9.0 sacks.

Oklahoma Baptist finishes the season 7-4 as it says farewell to some of the best to wear the Bison jersey.