Seminole drops 41-33 first-round decision to Verdigris

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - Friday night marked the opening of the Oklahoma high school football playoffs and it came to an abrupt ending for the Seminole Chieftains in Class 3A.

Seminole fell to the Verdigris Cardinals by a 41-33 score.

It started out all Seminole in the first quarter as the Chieftains came out firing on all cylinders. On the second Chieftain drive of the game, junior quarterback Vcake “Joggie” Wassana connected with his brother and classmate Braxton Street to put six on the board for Seminole. Senior Brendan Rodriguez followed it up with the extra point.

A couple of drives and a Cardinal touchdown later, junior Jason Batise ran for a 46-yard touchdown with Rodriguez putting the ball through the uprights as the Chieftains went up 14-6.

The Cardinals wouldn’t go down quietly and continued to keep the game close with another scoring drive of their own, bringing the game back to within two (14-12) with just over eight minutes to go in the half.

Six minutes later, the Chieftains put together another scoring drive of their own when Wassana ran the ball in for another Seminole touchdown. The Chieftains led 21-12 after another Rodriguez extra point.

Not to be ignored with just over a minute left in the half, the Cardinals scored another touchdown and this time connecting on the extra point.

The Chieftains went into the locker room leading 21-19.

That advantage didn't last long as the Chieftains lost its star receiver Street due to an ankle injury. After halftime, the Chieftains struggled to put much together.

With just over eight minutes to go in the third quarter, the Cardinals struck again with another touchdown but with a failed extra point attempt, making the score 25-21 with Verdigris leading.

At the start of the fourth, the Chieftains didn't go down without a fight as Wassana connected with junior Miguel Conley. A missed extra point put the score at 27-25 in favor of Seminole with 11:30 to go in the fourth.

Two minutes later, the Cardinals answered with another touchdown and 2-point conversion of its own. The Cardinals took back the lead 33-27, with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.

To seal the deal a few drives later, the Cardinals scored yet another touchdown and 2-point conversion, making the final score 41-33.

Leading the offense for the Chieftains under center was Wassana who went 14-of-22 for 222 yards, three touchdowns and a safety on the night. Wassana also had 54 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Street led in the receiving department despite only playing the first half. Street had four receptions on the night for 68 yards and two carries for nine yards.

Leading the ground attack was Batiste who had seven carries for 67 yards.

Sophomore Joe Fixico notched up one reception for 22 yards along with three carries for another 22 yards. Junior Garrett Chaffin added four carries for 18 yards plus a reception for eight yards.