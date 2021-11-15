Washburn clips Oklahoma Baptist women in OT

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEATHERFORD – Oklahoma Baptist rallied to force overtime, but Washburn used the extra session to defeat the Bison 62-50 on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Cellular Event Center on the campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State.

The Bison (0-2) got a game-high 21 points from Mallory Lockhart as she hit 7-of-13 from downtown. Kalifa Ford Kalifa Ford also scored in double figures with 12 and she grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Rounding out OBU's top performers was Jaylin Stapleton who filled the stat sheet with seven points, six rebounds and tied for the game-high with four assists.

First-quarter action was not too kind for the Bison as they fell behind 12-2. OBU committed eight turnovers in the period and connected on just one of its 13 attempts.

In the second, Lockhart buried three 3-pointers to help the Bison get back in it. With those shots, and two free throws by Madison Chambers at 3:23, OBU trailed by just three, 17-14. By the break, Washburn closed the final minutes with a 7-2 stretch to take a 24-16 advantage.

After intermission, the Bison put together their best offensive quarter. OBU hit 4-of-6 from the field and added five free throws. Trailing 31-23, a 12-6 run with multiple points contributed by Lockhart, Ford and Stapleton brought the tally to 37-35.

Fast forward to the fourth, OBU needed a late surge to force overtime. Down by five with 1:50 left, a layup by Ford and a three-ball by Stapleton with one second on the clock tied things up at 48.

On the first possession of OT, Ford scored a layup, giving the Bison their first lead of the game, 50-48. Unfortunately for OBU, it would be the last time it scored.

Over the next 4:42, the team committed three turnovers and missed five shots. For the Ichabods, they took the lead, 51-50, on a Hunter Bentley 3-pointer after Ford's layup. They wound up outscoring OBU 14-2 in the overtime session.

Next on the schedule for the green and gold is a home game on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. against Northeastern State.