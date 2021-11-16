Oklahoma Baptist's Brown, Buell GAC Volleyball Players of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist’s Taneyah Brown and Kaylee Buell were honored as Great American Conference Players of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Bison to two wins and the GAC regular season title.

The green and gold won in four sets over Southwestern Oklahoma State and then swept Southern Nazarene to win its third straight conference regular season championship. OBU closed its regular season with a 21-3 record in the process.

Brown’s honor is her second. During the two matches last week, the Mesquite, Texas native registered 27 kills, a 3.86 per-set average and also hit a highly respectable .386.

Her best performance came against SWOSU when she tallied 15 kills which were one off her season high. The right-side hitter is currently ranked fifth in the GAC in hitting percentage (.292).

As for Buell, she attained her third career accolade from the GAC. The senior was lights out directing the Bison offense last week. Her total of 83 assists, an 11.86 average, were the most over a two-game stretch in conference play since the team started GAC competition on Sept. 16. With those marks, she moved into second place in the league with a 9.86 average.

Brown, Buell and the rest of the Bison will head to Hot Springs, Arkansas on Thursday to play Southern Nazarene in the quarterfinal round of the GAC Tournament. Opening serve from Bank OZK Arena is schedule for 5 p.m.