Oklahoma Baptist's Lolofie GAC Defensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Robert Lolofie turned in a dominant performance against Southern Nazarene and in doing so, was recognized by the Great American Conference on Monday as the league's Defensive Player of the Week.

For the junior from Midwest City, Oklahoma, it is his first career honor.

Against SNU, a 42-14 Bison win, he notched three quarterback sacks, a forced fumble and five total tackles.

His three-sack performance, which was also a career-high, boosted his season total to nine. That's the most sacks in a season at OBU since 2015.

The nine sacks also rank Lolofie first in the GAC and eighth in the country. Furthermore, he helped the Bison attain a single-season record 30 sacks. That, too, is atop the leaderboard in the conference.