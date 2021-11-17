McLoud archery team takes second in NRC event

The McLoud High School archery team, led by the efforts of Corie Barnes, recently posted a second-place finish in the North Rock Creek Veterans Weekend Preseason Tournament.

Barnes, with 18 tens, posted a score of 287, which was just two points back of first-place Felicia Thompson, of Locust Grove. Thompson registered a score of 289 and her teammate Madison Spoonemore was second with a 288.

Locust Grove won the event with a team score of 3,415, followed by McLoud (3,339), Blanchard (3,276), North Rock Creek (3,205), Cameron (3,169), Lexington (2,806) and Edmond Santa Fe (2,597).

In the middle school division (grades 6-8), Locust Grove topped the team field (3,285), North Rock Creek (3,141), Cameron (3,135), Zaneis (3,063) and McLoud (3,027).

In the elementary division (grades 4-5), Locust Grove was the winner with a 2,710, followed by Zaneis (2,334), McLoud (2,121) and Ninnekah (1,947).

Individually in the elementary division, North Rock Creek's Peyton Lee was second with a 224 and McLoud's Jaedyn Skipper ended up third with a 214. Locust Grove's Aspen Reed (271) topped the event.