Dynamic duo: Two Chandler football stars named Co-Male Athletes of the Week

The Chandler High School football duo of Casmen Hill and Dalton Fowble have been named Tri-County Co-Male Athletes of the Week for Nov. 8-13.

Hill, a junior, won the award for the second week in a row after rushing for a whopping 294 yards on a workhorse like 41 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Lions coasted to a 41-13 home victory over Perry in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs last Friday.

He scored off runs of 7, 2, 37 and 75 yards while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

Fowble, a senior, had an outstanding defensive effort at linebacker as he registered 10 total tackles, including four which led to negative yards against the Maroons.

Chandler, 8-3, will play at Marlow Friday for the second round of the playoffs.