Shawnee dominates home swim meet with Moore schools

It was a night of domination Tuesday for the Shawnee High School girls' swimming team as they hosted a four-team event with the three high schools in Moore at the Shawnee Family YMCA pool.

The Lady Wolves claimed first place in all 11 events as Piper McNeil set two school records in the 100-yard freestyle (53.23 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.93).

Shawnee was first with a team score of 408, followed by Moore (197), Westmoore (193) and Southmoore (178).

McNeil was also a part of two winning relays – the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay team of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Gracyn Simpson and Ashley McDonald clocked in at 1:59.23 and the 400 freestyle relay consisted of Simpson, McKayla Tinkle, Selman and McNeil as they covered the distance in 3:58.79.

Two other Shawnee swimmers won two events each. McDonald topped the fields in the 200 freestyle (2:16.00) and 100 backstroke (1:10.45) while Clara Timmons came out on top in the 100 butterfly (1:15.61) and 500 freestyle (6:17.56).

Also for the Lady Wolves, Selman won the 200 individual medley (2:24.14) and Simpson topped the 50 freestyle (26.18).

Shawnee also had five second-place finishes, including Oller in the 200 freestyle (2:22.12), Tinkle in the 100 butterfly (1:17.14), Simpson in the 100 freestyle (57.79), Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:18.17) and Selman in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.59).

Blair Brock took third in the 100 backstroke (1:30.11).

Boys

Shawnee won eight of the 11 events and cruised to a first-place team finish.

The Wolves posted a team score of 376, followed by Westmoore (246), Southmoore (173) and Moore (127).

Thurman Lee and Ethan Oller each captured two first-place finishes to lead the way.

Lee won the 50 freestyle (23.64 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.48, a personal best time). Oller captured the 100 butterfly (56.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.01).

Other individual first-place efforts came from Bryce Holter in the 200 freestyle (2:06.76), Vincent Tash in the 200 IM and Matthew Swedberg in the 500 freestyle (8:55.96).

Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay team of Tash, Holter, Oller and Lee recorded a time of 3:38.68.

Two of Shawnee's relays took second place. The 200 medley relay of Holter, Tash, Oller and Lee clocked in at 1:52.00 and the 200 freestyle relay combo of Aden Cervantes, Tradyn Rakestraw, Jackson Hair and Maddox Smith clocked in at 2:01.54.

Second-place individuals for the Wolves included Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:16.64), Cervantes in the 200 IM (2:32.64) and Holter in the 100 backstroke (1:04.18).

Taking third for Shawnee were Tash in the 100 freestyle (55.66) and Rakestraw in the 50 freestyle (28.08).

The next competition for Shawnee will be Dec. 4 at the Edmond Invitational.