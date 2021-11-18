Chandler to visit Marlow for second round of 2A playoffs

For the Chandler Lions, it's a matter of deja vu as they visit the Marlow Outlaws for the second round of the Class 2A state football playoffs Friday night.

The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The two teams met in the third round of the 2020 playoffs with Marlow escaping by a 31-28 score at home.

“I remember we had about twice as much offense as them,” said Chandler head coach Jack Gray about last year's game. “They returned a fumble for a touchdown and had an interception that set up a field goal. They were a physical team and it was a game that was a matter of a chess match.”

The Lions enter Friday's contest at 8-3 while the host Outlaws are a perfect 11-0.

As for the 2021 Marlow version, Gray is obviously impressed.

“They've got dudes who can play and they are coached well,” Gray said. “They're physical and strong. That's the first thing you notice about them.”

Marlow kept its unbeaten season intact last Friday with a 63-20 thrashing of Purcell in a Class 2A first-round playoff game as quarterback Jace Gilbert hooked up with Will Bergner three times on scoring passes of 15, 55 and 60 yards. Bergner also had a punt return for a touchdown.

“Their quarterback runs the offense well. He runs a lot. He's a physical runner who understands what they need to do,” said Gray. “When they throw, he puts the ball where it needs to be. He has a real strong team.”

Julian Marroquin had TD runs of 40 and 20 yards for the Outlaws.

The 20 points scored by Purcell were the most Marlow has given up in a single game this season. The Outlaws have limited the opposition to single digits six times this season, including one shutout over Comanche (36-0).

An interception and return by Avery Payne set up a 6-yard scoring run last week and Brian Zhang and Cade Gilbert also contributed a TD run apiece.

“They're a heavy run team, similar to us,” Gray said. “We've got to come ready to play.”

Chandler jumped out to a 27-0 advantage and cruised to a 41-13 home victory over the Perry Maroons last Friday in the opening round.

Junior running back Casmen Hill had a busy night, carrying the ball 41 times for a whopping 294 yards and four touchdowns of 7, 2, 37 and 75 yards.

Senior quarterback Kaden Jones also ran for a touchdown and tossed a 15-yard scoring pass to junior Stefaun Mackey.

The Lions compiled 391 rushing yards in the game.

Hill tops the Lions in rushing this season with 1,437 yards on 177 carries for an 8.1 yards-per-carry average. He has run for 20 touchdowns.

Jones has 94 carries for 806 yards (8.6 yards per carry) and another 13 touchdowns. He is 89-o-170 passing (52%) for 1,194 yards and 12 passing scores with only five interceptions,.

Chandler also has seven other rushing touchdowns from a pair of sophomore – four from Alec Jackson and three from Carson Clagg, who has netted 375 yards on 40 carries. Jackson has 142 yards on 13 attempts.

In the receiving department, senior Jarin Greenfield leads the way with 44 catches for 561 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Seth Mackey has 12 receptions for 164 yards and a pair of scores and senior Dalton Fowble has eight grabs for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Fowble leads the way in tackles for loss with 15. Clagg follows with 13. Ethan Manning is next with nine and Greenfield with eight. Jackson and Kyle Snodgrass have recorded seven apiece.

Jackson tops the team in sacks with six. Clagg follows with four and Manning has two.

Greenfield and Jones each have two interceptions.

Clagg tops the squad in total tackles with 73 (45 solo), Fowble has collected 68 (36 solo) and Greenfield has 47 (29 solo).