Oklahoma Baptist basketball squad achieves highest ranking in Division II era

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team has cracked the Top 25 for the second time in school history.

The Bison came in at No. 17 in the latest D2SIDA Division II National Poll, released on Tuesday afternoon. This is the highest ranking in school history since the Bison finished last season ranked No. 24 for the first time in the Division II era.

OBU garnered 129 points to jump into the standings after receiving six votes in the preseason poll. The Bison eclipse Minnesota State-Moorhead, which fell out of the poll after a No. 25 preseason ranking, and upcoming opponent Washburn. The Ichabods dropped from No. 11 to No. 22 in this week's poll.

In the D2SIDA Central Region Poll, OBU also received its highest status in school history as the squad racked up 56 points and two first-place votes to take the No. 2 spot. The Bison held the No. 4 ranking last week, but fared well against regional talent to move their way up.

Oklahoma Baptist gained the voters' respect after going 2-0 in the GAC/NSIC Challenge last weekend. OBU took down two Northern Sun powerhouses, MSUM and Wayne State (Neb.), to represent the strength of the Great American Conference.

The Bison are now the only GAC affiliate mentioned in the D2SIDA Division II National/Region Poll as Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene made their exits out of the regional poll this week.

OBU will have the opportunity to make more history as upcoming opponents Washburn (22) and West Texas A&M (1) hold spots on the national charts. The Bison will face the Ichabods on Nov. 23 and the Buffs on Nov. 26.