Oklahoma Baptist headed to bowl game in Corsicana, Texas

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma Baptist notched its second straight, 7-4 regular-season record and on Wednesday, accepted an invitation to compete in the 2021 FunTown RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas.

It is the first postseason game in program history since OBU joined NCAA Division II at the start of the 2015 campaign.

The green and gold will face off against Lone Star Conference representative UT-Permian Basin (5-5) at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Tiger Field on Dec. 4 at noon.

OBU is the third Great American Conference institution to compete in The Heritage Bowl. In 2018, Arkansas-Monticello represented the GAC and a year later, Southern Arkansas.

Tickets are available by clicking the link above or by visiting heritagebowl.org/tickets. All seating is general admission and tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (K-12). OBU has been designated as the visiting team for the 2021 Heritage Bowl.

