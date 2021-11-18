Oklahoma Baptist's Putnam Named GAC Basketball Player of the Week

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior guard Burke Putnam was tabbed Great American Conference Player of the Week following a couple of electrifying performances in the GAC/NSIC Challenge last weekend.

Putnam made his Bison debut and led his squad to a 2-0 record in last week's challenge. He averaged 29.0 points per game, shooting 55% from the floor, and brought down 17 total rebounds.

Putnam's best game came in OBU's 74-61 double-overtime win over Wayne State where he dropped 33 points on 14-of-21 (66%) shooting from the floor. The Valdosta State transfer recorded a trio of 3-pointers and stole one pass in the victory as well. This was the highest amount of points scored by a Bison player since the 2019 season.

In game two, where OBU prevailed 90-87 in overtime, Putnam put up 25 points and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. The guard added five assists while being the most efficient at the charity stripe as he went 8-for-9. In total, Putnam shot 10-of-11 (90%) from the free-throw line last week.