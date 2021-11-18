Seminole State soccer squad solid in shootout at nationals

DAYTONA, Fla. - The Seminole State College women's soccer team stayed alive in the NJCAA National Tournament Wednesday after edging Snow College in a penalty-kick shootout, 3-2.

The two teams played to a 1-all deadlock in regulation and overtime before the two teams went head-to-head with the opposition's goalkeeper.

Olivia Carbone's penalty-kick score proved to be the difference on the Lady Trojans' fourth of five attempts. SSC clinched without attempting a fifth shot as Snow failed on its fifth try.

Snow had a 1-0 edge after the first round of the shootout, but the Lady Trojans responded with three straight scores – one each from Isabella Lopez and Natalie Montanez, before Carbone's kick made the difference.

Snow took an early 1-0 lead in the 10th minute off a Mayu Yamamoto unassisted goal.

Seminole State finally retaliated in the 73rd minute with a Bella Curiel goal off an Ayano Wyatt assist.

Lady Trojan goalkeeper Sophie Austin registered seven saves through regulation and overtime.

Each team had eight shots on goal and SSC had a 16-12 advantage in total shots.

Seminole State 0, Navarro 0 (SSC wins in shootout, 3-2)

In a first-round tournament contest on Monday, the Lady Trojans and Navarro played to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime.

Lopez, Montanez and Carbone once again provided the shootout scores on SSC's second, third and fourth attempts.

Augustin was credited with five saves in regulation and OT in earning the shutout.