Dale divides basketball openers with Amber-Pocasset

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE - The Dale Pirates came out strong in the boys' season opener against Amber-Pocasset as the Pirates walked away with 63-36 win at home Friday night.

The Pirates were led all night by sophomore Dayton Forsythe, who finished the game with 19 points and a steal.

Forsythe had some help from freshman Easton Edmonson, who scored the first six points on the night on back-to-back 3-pointers. Edmonson finished the night with 10 points.

Another sophomore, Deken Jones, had a great night for the Pirates in the victory. Jones notched up 16 points and a steal.

Although the team is young, starting just two sophomores and three freshmen, Dale looked poised to go far this season.

Next up for the Pirates is another home game, this time against Latta with the tip-off set for 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Am-Po 57, Dale 45 (Girls)

The Am-Po girls were just too much to handle for the Lady Pirates.

The Lady Pirates came out playing hard in the first quarter. Senior Mackenzie Gill led the Lady Pirates in the first quarter with five points and a steal.

The Lady Pirates ended the first quarter with 11 points and two steals. While the Lady Panthers ended the first with seven points and a steal.

In the second quarter, senior Faith Wright led the Lady Pirates with 10 of the 12 points. While the Lady Panthers took the lead off of an impressive 21-point quarter led by freshman Ainslee McComas with 15 points of her own.

Going into the locker room at the half, the Lady Pirates trailed 28-23.

The second half was all Lady Panthers as the Lady Pirates struggled to put much together.

Junior Brook Rutland led the Lady Pirates with eight of the 15 points. McComas paced the Lady Panthers with another six points. Going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates trailed 45-38.

Gill led Dale in the fourth quarter with three of the seven points scored. Gill also racked up her second steal of the night. But it wasn’t enough to hold off the Lady Panthers led by McComas who had another six of the 12 points scored.

Dale will play again Nov. 30 at home against Latta. The tip-off set for 6:30.