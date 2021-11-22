Seminole State Sports Club hosts fundraiser

Seminole State Athletics

SEMINOLE - The Seminole State College Shooting Sports Club hosted a fundraiser tournament at Clay Bird Sports in Bethel Acres on Nov. 12.

The student club was established this year, and this event marked their first tournament. More than 50 participants competed at the event—including high school teams as well as adults. The proceeds of from the fundraiser will help the club practice weekly and compete in regional and national shoots.

Club members include SSC students Spencer Sturgill of Shawnee, Dassie May of Shawnee, Langston Yort of Shawnee, Preston Niccum of Stroud and Lyndon Burnett of Durant. Faculty advisors are Agriculture Professor Wendy Rich and Political Science Professor Jeffrey Christiansen.

The event raised more than $3,000.

“We’re so thankful for the enthusiastic support of our many sponsors and, in particular, SSC Regent Kim Hyden who attended and assisted with the event,” Christiansen said.