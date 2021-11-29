Former Shawnee star Tramble named GAC Player of the Week

Southwestern Oklahoma State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Southwestern Oklahoma State women’s basketball sophomore guard and former Shawnee High School standout Makyra Tramble has been named the Great American Conference Player of the Week, it was announced Monday from the conference office.

Tramble averaged over 22 points per game in SWOSU’s three non-conference games last week. She scored 27 points against both Cameron and Fort Lewis and was one rebound shy of a double-double against Western Colorado when she scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. In three games, Tramble posted 68 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists.

Tramble and the Lady Bulldogs finished a perfect 3-0 against a trio of non-conference opponents last week and have now won five straight games after beginning the season 1-2.