Oklahoma Baptist men drop two games in Canyon, Texas

CANYON, Texas – No. 24 Oklahoma Baptist drew within two with under 34 seconds remaining but couldn't overcome the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds' lead as the Bison fell 70-66 Saturday night.

With three players in double figures, it'd seem like an OBU win was inevitable, but Eastern New Mexico used their 53.8 percent shooting advantage to aid their triumph.

Both squads shot over 50% as the Bison (3-3) posted a 52.9 percent shooting clip. ENMU (3-3) went 7-of-17 from the arc while OBU was 6-of-16. The two recorded a matching 25 rebounds, as 19 of OBU's boards came on the defensive side.

For the early part of the first half, OBU held the advantage as the Bison built a 17-9 lead. ENMU fought its way back into the contest, mounting a 12-4 run to tie the game 21-21 at the 5:20 mark. The Greyhounds proceeded to take the lead and kept it to hold a 29-28 advantage going into the break.

Oklahoma Baptist shot more efficiently in the second half, putting in 14-of-20 (70%) from the floor. Despite the Bison's shooting ability, Eastern New Mexico refused to give up the reigns, denying OBU each time they drew near.

A Jaquan Simms 3-pointer in the game's dwindling seconds brought the Bison within three, 68-66, but the Greyhounds shut the door of opportunity to seal their win.

Simms and Burke Putnam scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, to lead OBU. Simms was 9-of-12 from the floor and knocked down a team-best 3-of-4 from the arc. Putnam added four boards and two assists to round off his night.

Freshman D.J. Freeman posted a season-high 13 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting. Freeman brought six boards and dished out four assists as well.

Other notables were Nigel Wilcox, who brought down a team-high seven boards, and Trey Green, who recorded three steals.

Oklahoma Baptist will look to end its two-game skid as it will open Great American Conference play Thursday against Northwestern Oklahoma State. The contest will be played in Alva and is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

West Texas A&M 61, Oklahoma Baptist 58 (Friday)

Putnam scored a team-high 24 points as the Bison fell to No. 6 West Texas-A&M on the first day of the 2021 Pak-A-Sak WT Thanksgiving Classic in Canyon.

Despite outscoring the Buffs in the second half, OBU's upset bid fell short as WT put in a couple of baskets late to shut out Oklahoma Baptist.

The Bison shot 50% for the contest after posting a 32% field-goal percentage in the first half. OBU held the highly-touted WT offense to a 36.4% shooting clip, including a 30.6% posting in the concluding half.

Oklahoma Baptist was out-rebounded for the first time this season, as the Buffs held a 36-31 advantage. WT's total included 20 offensive boards, which proved to be more meaningful than OBU's 23 defensive rebounds.

The contest got off to a rocky start for the Bison as West Texas-A&M hopped out to a 22-5 lead midway through the first half. Fortunately, a Simms triple sparked an 11-3 run that brought the Bison within six with 2:40 left in the inaugural half.

The Buff closed the half convincingly, scoring seven more points to build a 12-point lead, 35-23.

Out of the intermission, West Texas-A&M rode their momentum to lead by as much as 14, drawing the tally to 37-23 at the 19:35 mark. OBU countered with a 17-6 run that involved 13 straight Putnam points.

After a Wilcox dunk, the score read 51-50, in favor of WT, with 5:38 left. The squads traded buckets until a Wilcox layup gave the Bison their first lead of the game, 58-57.

With only nine seconds left, the Buffs got a layup and relied on the charity stripe for their game-sealing points.

Putnam put in 10-of-19 attempts from the field and added three assists to complete his solid outing. Simms put up double digits for a second consecutive game, scoring 14 total, including two triples.

Wilcox and Freeman garnered the majority of the Bison's rebounds, pulling down nine and seven, respectively. Each would chart six points as well.

Justin Tene and Green drew starts to collect five and three points, respectively. Both tallied four rebounds while Green dished out three assists.