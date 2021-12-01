Bethel squads hammer host Harrah

HARRAH – The Bethel Wildcats overcame a slow start and used a big 41-19 scoring splurge in the second half to slam the host Harrah Panthers 63-44 in a season opener Tuesday night.

Earlier in the night, two Bethel Lady Wildcats – Parker Stevenson and Josie Megehee – fired in 30 points apiece in a 79-49 rout of Harrah.

Bethel 63, Harrah 44 (Boys)

Bray Bussell tossed in 14 points, Bronc Robbins followed with 12 and John Gordon tacked on 10 as the Wildcats, trailing 25-22 at the half, outscored the Panthers 22-13 in the third quarter and 19-6 in the fourth.

“With a new coach and a new system, we had a slow start. We regrouped in the second half,” said Bethel head coach Jeremy Stewart. “Our starters played more physical in the second half and we received a spark off the bench from Garren Sheppard, Jake Stephens and RJ Morris.”

Sheppard tossed in nine points for the Wildcats while DJ Whitten and Jace Stewart supplied seven points each.

Bethel drained 21-of-29 free throws in the game and ironically didn't have a 3-point field-goal conversion.

Nolan Boone paced the Panthers with 10 points and Austin Coley followed with nine in a losing cause.

Bethel 79, Harrah 49 (Girls)

The combined 60 points from Stevenson and Megehee were the obvious highlights of the night for the Lady Wildcats.

Bethel jumped out to a 22-13 advantage through one quarter, went on a 16-9 run in the second to build a 38-22 halftime lead and then staged a massive 30-9 spurt through the third to make it 68-31 heading into the fourth.

Hannah Davidson added eight points to the Lady Wildcat attack while Brooklyn Duff and Baylee Tapley contributed five apiece.

Alyssa Hughey led Harrah with 12 points, Malia Jordan was next with 10and Lauren Linsby ended up with nine.

Both Bethel squads play at Tecumseh Friday.