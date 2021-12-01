Dale boys drill Latta; Lady Pirates fall

DALE – The Dale Pirates outscored the Latta Panthers in every quarter and coasted to a 61-30 victory Tuesday night to go to 2-0 on the season.

Latta captured the girls' game by a 51-36 score.

Dale 61, Latta 30 (Boys)

Dale used a 17-7 first quarter to set the tone and then outscored Latta 15-4 in the second in establishing a comfortable 32-11 halftime advantage. The Pirates went on to outscore the visitors 13-9 in the third to make it 45-20 through three periods.

Dayton Forsythe topped the Dale scoring with 13. Levi Kelly, on the strength of three 3-point buckets, finished with 11 points. Deken Jones, with one trey, tallied nine points and Jett Higdon was next with six points. Justice Gibson also converted a 3-point shot and ended up with five points.

Six other Pirates also reached the scoring column.

Tyler Ireland was the high scorer for the Panthers with eight.

Latta 51, Dale 36 (Girls)

The Lady Panthers, leading 20-14 at halftime, went on a 20-6 run through the third quarter to pull away.

Taryn Batterton's 17 points fueled Latta and teammate Chloe Miller followed with 10.

Brook Rutland was the Lady Pirates' top scorer with 16, including 10 in the first half. Rutland also knocked down a 3-point shot.

Makenzie Gill drained two treys and finished with 13 points in a losing cause. Faith Wright also hit a 3-pointer in finishing with five points.

The Lady Panthers were 9-of-12 from the foul line while Dale was 8-of-14.

Both Dale teams are at home with Wewoka Friday.