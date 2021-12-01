McLoud girls crush Meeker, 66-19

MEEKER – Desira Jones popped in five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 28 points as the McLoud Lady Redskins crushed host Meeker 66-19 on Tuesday night.

McLoud raced out to a 17-9 lead through one quarter and used a 14-2 second period to gain a 31-11 halftime cushion and pull away. A 19-3 run by the Lady Redskins through the third made it 50-14.

Alivia Wapskineh added 10 points, including a pair of treys, to the McLoud offense. Hallee Winsea, behind three 3-pointers, followed with nine points and Mahila Pfeiffer nailed one trey and ended up with five points.

Five other Lady Redskins also got into the scoring column.

McLoud converted 11 treys on the night.

Tatum Pino was the top scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with seven and Marybeth Frorichs followed with six. Pino nailed her team's only 3-point basket.

McLoud also won the boys' game by a 69-36 score. No other information was available.

McLoud is at home with Okemah on Friday while Meeker plays at Wellston.