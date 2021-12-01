Prague boys place four in double figures in win over Wewoka

PRAGUE – Four Prague players reached double figures, led by Blestin Miller with 19 and Nate Lester with 18, as the Red Devils rolled to a 78-56 rout of the Wewoka Tigers Tuesday night.

Wewoka knocked off Prague in the girls' game by a 43-33 count.

Prague 78, Wewoka 56 (Boys)

Miller poured in nine points in the first quarter and finished with 12 at halftime to set the tone.

Lester drained a pair of 3-point shots on his way to the 18.

Peyton Ezell, with one trey, and Trip Davis each scored 14 points for the Red Devils and Anthony Long, who canned a pair of long-range baskets, tallied eight points on the night.

Prague pounced on the Tigers early, registering a 23-4 lead through one quarter. The Red Devils doubled up Wewoka at the half, 44-22.

Wewoka 43, Prague 33 (Girls)

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Red Devils 17-7 in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference.

Maggie Smith was the high scorer for Prague with 11 points, Stephanie Tinsley was next with eight (including two treys) and Demi Manning chipped in six points. Payton Camren contributed five points, including one 3-point make.

Andriya Shaw led Wewoka with 13 points and three other Lady Tigers – Timber Carter, Autumn Sipes-Louie and Cheyenne Hill – tacked on eight points apiece.

Prague's next action is Tuesday at Stroud.