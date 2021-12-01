Shawnee wrestlers open season with victory

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Noble Bears came roaring into Shawnee Tuesday night looking for a big win to start their season, but left with a loss. Shawnee won the dual, 46-33.

Shawnee is a young team in the bottom half of the lineup with three freshmen. They are joined by a pair of sophomores and a lone senior who started. Filling in the five remaining slots were juniors.

The quickest pin on the night came from the 132-pound weight class where junior Christien Taylor pinned senior Bradley Howell in just 34 seconds.

The longest match came from the 152 pounders, however, this match didn’t go the Wolves' way as sophomore Jayson Hair dropped a 7-2 regular decision to freshman Charles Wolf.

The closest match on the night was a pin by senior Spencer Rochelle.

Rochelle, who had the only points scored in the first, went into the second period deferring choice to senior Bear Bryson Crawley who chose the down position. Rochelle was able to score another two points from back points and then finished the match by a pin at the 3:27 mark.

The Wolves are back in action Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Del City with varsity action slated to start at 7 p.m.