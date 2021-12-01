Tecumseh posts season-opening sweep of North Rock Creek

TECUMSEH – It took Tecumseh star Kenzli Warden a while to get going, but once she did the Lady Savages coasted to a 53-34 triumph over the visiting North Rock Creek Lady Cougars Tuesday night in the teams' season opener.

In boys' play, Tecumseh outscored North Rock Creek 8-2 in the final 1:44 and held on for a 56-50 victory to complete the two-game sweep.

Tecumseh 53, North Rock Creek 34 (Girls)

Warden, who tallied just two points in the first half, tossed in 14 in the second in keeping the Lady Cougars at a distance. She also managed a double-double with 11 rebounds.

“With Kenzli, once she let the game come to her instead of forcing things, she settled in,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry. “She's the focus of every team and she realizes that.”

Warden missed her first five shots and six of her first seven, before cooking in the third quarter, connecting on 4-of-6 shots, including one 3-point bucket. She also nailed a trey and a two in the fourth.

Joining Warden in double figures by sophomore Serenity Jacoway with 14 as Jacoway also snatched eight boards and recorded a game-high four steals.

“Serenity played really, really well,” Gentry said.

In typical first-game fashion, the team teams got off to somewhat sluggish starts with Tecumseh holding a 10-7 edge through one quarter. It was 20-12 at halftime after Jacoway tallied eight of the home team's points.

“I think we were a little too amped up with it being opening night. We didn't play our best, but it was a win,” said Gentry. “We played hard and I'm proud of the effort.”

Starter Sami Schweighardt and reserve Cadence Oliver tacked on eight points each on the night for the Lady Savages. Schweighardt also gathered five rebounds while Oliver drained a pair of long-range shots. Reagan Berry was a forced on the boards with eight to go with her four points and a trey led to the only points for Jadyn Wilson.

Two reached double figures for North Rock Creek as Olivia McRay led the way with 14 and Katlyn Masquas chipped in 13. McRay popped in two treys on the night and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line and Masquas canned a pair of 3-pointers as well. The Lady Cougars' seven remaining points came off the bench from Olivia Stacy with four and Kaleigh Strange with three. Stacy also pulled down seven rebounds.

The Lady Savages held a commanding 42-26 advantage on the boards.

Tecumseh outscored the Lady Cougars by a 33-22 margin in the second half to pull away.

Leading 26-20 in the third, the Lady Savages closed the final 3:51 of the period with a 12-3 run, including 10 straight points. Warden's runner off the glass at the buzzer vaulted Tecumseh to a 38-23 cushion going into the fourth quarter.

Gentry praised his Lady Savage defense.

“Anytime you hold a team to 12 points in a half, that's great defense,” Gentry said. “Our kids knew the game plan, paid attention to the scouting report and executed.”

Tecumseh 56, North Rock Creek 50 (Boys)

A scorching first-quarter shooting effort by the Savages was just enough to carry them to victory, barely, in the two teams' 2021-22 opener.

Tecumseh jumped out to a 25-10 lead through one quarter, only to see the pesky Cougars make a game of it, particularly in the second half.

“Last year, we lost nine one-possession games and tonight with 1:56 to go it was a 2-point game,” said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards. “I told our guys to remember last year and go find a way to win it.”

Daveon Mays' drive to the hoop put the Savages on top for good at 50-48 with 1:34 left. Mays later rebounded an NRC miss on the other end. Ben Corley then drove hard to the basket for his only field goal of the night to make it 52-48 with 1:10 remaining.

Corley, who finished the game with seven points and 10 rebounds, then drained two foul shots with 34 seconds to go, making it 54-48. Tecumseh tacked on one more free throw before NRC got a late score.

Tecumseh junior Brady Overstreet and Cougar senior Noah McMullan shared game-high scoring honors with 17 points apiece to go with six rebounds. Overstreet was 6-of-10 from the floor, with one 3-point basket, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw stripe. McMullan was 8-of-16 with one trey.

“Brady was a little nicked up but played through it,” Edwards said.

Sophomore Jase Edwards added 13 points for the Savages as he buried four treys in the opening quarter to jump-start the offense.

“Those four 3's got us started. The difference in the game was the big first quarter,” said Edwards. “They (NRC) battled back. They are a type of team that will play hard from the tip until the final whistle.”

Joining Corley with seven points as starting center Jay Mitchell, who also corralled 11 rebounds. Mays ended up with six points off the bench. Dylan Graham, also in a reserve role, tallied four and Jaxon Meyers contributed one bucket.

Also reaching double figures for the Cougars was Jace McRay with 10 points. Rayne Jones, off the bench, tallied nine points and eight boards.

Five others also got into the scoring column with Carter Harvey finishing with four while Mitchell James and Takota Price knocked down a trey each. Jordan Coody and Kaden Woodard each had a basket apiece.

Both Tecumseh teams are at home with Bethel Friday. The North Rock Creek squads are at Seminole Saturday.